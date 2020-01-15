|
FEW, Dywanna On the afternoon of January 6, 2020, my precious daughter Dywanna Few unexpectedly passed away. She was the oldest of three children born to Joyce and the late Donald Few. Dywanna graduated from Julienne High School and after completing her freshman year at Central State University, she suffered a severe cerebral hemorrhage, which left her very limited. She also suffered another life threatening illness in January 2017. Being the fighter that she was, she pulled thru this traumatic illness also. Dywanna was preceded in death by her father Donald and her youngest brother Dwayne Few. She is survived by her loving mother Joyce, Brother Donald (Lauren) Few of Colorado Springs, CO. Three nieces, three great nieces and one great nephew. One Uncle David (Penelope) Few, aunts Daphne Smith of Michigan, Joan Few and Janice May, several cousins, her church family, and friends. Dywanna was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church but later attended Greater Saint John. She joined Valley Peace M.B. Church 4201 W. Hillcrest off of Gettysburg Avenue and was a faithful servant until her health failed. A memorial service will be held at Valley Peace M.B. Church on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1100 a.m. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020