E. Eugene ROESER
1933 - 2020
ROESER, E. Eugene "Gene"

Age 87, of Brookville, passed away on November 6, 2020, following an extended illness. Gene was born August 7, 1933, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Ernest A. & Virginia Roeser. He is a 1951 graduate from Anna High School. During his senior year, Gene led the basketball team as their captain to a record

scoring 119 point game. In 1954, he married Connie Roberts, his wife of 66 years. In 1974, Gene was elected to the Brookville Town Counsel and continued on to become the

financial director in 1980. Gene went on to retire in 1998. He was a long time member of Brookville Rotary, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Gene also served our country in the United States Army for 2 years stationed in Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Elaine A. Roeser; and sister, Karen Schaffer. Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie Roeser; sons, Larry (Debbie) Roeser, Mark (Kathy) Roeser; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous other friends. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to


www.gilbert-fellers.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
