Age 87, of Brookville, passed away on November 6, 2020, following an extended illness. Gene was born August 7, 1933, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Ernest A. & Virginia Roeser. He is a 1951 graduate from Anna High School. During his senior year, Gene led the basketball team as their captain to a recordscoring 119 point game. In 1954, he married Connie Roberts, his wife of 66 years. In 1974, Gene was elected to the Brookville Town Counsel and continued on to become thefinancial director in 1980. Gene went on to retire in 1998. He was a long time member of Brookville Rotary, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for over 50 years. Gene also served our country in the United States Army for 2 years stationed in Germany. He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Elaine A. Roeser; and sister, Karen Schaffer. Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Connie Roeser; sons, Larry (Debbie) Roeser, Mark (Kathy) Roeser; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous other friends.



