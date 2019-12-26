Home

E. Faye Hamrick

HAMRICK, E Faye Age 87 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. She was born in Berea, KY to the late Jesse and William McGuire. Faye loved to feed and watch the birds in her backyard and play Scrabble with her family. She will be remembered for her pretty smile and calm and steady heart. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Winn, and her sister Norma who passed December 20. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters Diane (Tom) Bornemann, Susan (Karry) Keller, Winde (Tony Wolski) Hamrick; grandchildren, Thomas, Todd and Sean Bornemann, Joe Gillette and Sam Wolski; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Patterson and Barbara Snavely; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date. To share your memories of E Faye or leave a special condolence message for her family, please click Share Memories.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019
