1/1
E. Louise MITCH
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MITCH, E. Louise

98, of Springfield, who was

affectionately known as "Aunt Pete" passed away on November 17, 2020, in the Masonic Home. She was born on November 6, 1922, in Bowlesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah K. (Jones) Evilsizor. She was an LPN for many years at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and helped to open the Madison County

Hospital and later worked for Dr. William Locke in London. She enjoyed reading, working in her yard, BINGO, but mostly loved spending time with her family. She was a member of the Vineyard Church of Northridge. Louise is survived by nieces: Gayle Kencheff, Vicky (Lew) Pelfrey, Connie (Kenny) Spriggs, Kathy (Ray) Lethcoe, Barbara Dillahunt; nephews: Ron (Cindy) Patton, Tom (Sandy) Patton, Gary (Diena) Evilsizor, Larry (Debbie) Evilsizor, and Sherman Draper; and step-daughter Deborah Fowler. She was also preceded in death by her first husband Martin Geis,

second husband Harold Mitch, sisters: Betty Roberts, Lucille Draper and Leona Patton; brother John Evilsizor, and special friends Mary Boughier and Josephine Shay. Private graveside services will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery due to COVID-19 related restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity in Louise's memory. Online expressions of sympathy may be viewed at


www.littletonandrue.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved