E. Lynn Spigner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

E. Lynn Spigner Obituary
SPIGNER, E. Lynn 66, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 13th, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born May 28, 1952, in Tunica, Miss., Lynn was the daughter of John and Willa Mae Hill. Lynn had resided in Columbus for the past 23 years. Those left to cherish Lynn's memories and to continue her legacy of life include two daughters Mar'Lisa Fernandez (Marcus) of Columbus, OH and Rebecca Carter of Cleveland, OH (adoptive daughter/niece by marriage), two sons Shawn Spigner (Michelle) of Atlanta, GA and John Spigner of Columbus OH, one sister Michelle Hill of Washington D.C., one brother Shawndale Hill of Geneva, OH, one nephew, nine grandchildren, one great granddaughter. Lynn was proceeded in death by her husband Marvin E. Spigner, one daughter Carolyn Spigner, three sisters Kristen Smith, Yolanda Smith and Carolyn Broome of Cleveland, and her parents. Family and friends will celebrate Lynn's life at her Memorial service, 9AM Saturday, March 2nd at ONE Church, 817 North Hamilton Road, Gahanna, OH 43230, and Pastor Mark Ford will preside. Burial will be in Glen Rest Cemetery, 8029 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 following the Memorial service. For information please contact Schoedinger Funeral Home (Northeast Chapel) 1051. East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, OH 43230 or call 614-939-4558. For the full Obituary please go to Schoedinger.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2019
