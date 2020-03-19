Dayton Daily News Obituaries
E. Pauline RAY


1933 - 2020
E. Pauline RAY Obituary
RAY, E. Pauline Age 85, of Springfield, passed away on March 16, 2020 at Southbrook Care Center. She was born on June 4, 1933 in Irwin, Ohio to the late Norman and Bonnie (Archer) Perdue. She married her husband Don in 1985 at Grace Bible Church where they experienced biblical encouragement throughout the years. Pauline worked for Dracket Corporation in Urbana for 16 years until retirement. She enjoyed cross stitch and loved animals. Pauline was an avid supporter of the Animal Welfare League. Pauline is survived by her loving husband, Don Ray; children, Donald E. (Loraine) Ray, Sandra (Andrew) McDonald, Gary Allen Ray, Nancy (Michael) Clements, Nancy (Chuck) Smith and Nadine (Clete) Landers; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia and Mary; three brothers, Nelson, Melvin and Carlos, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by six siblings. Private services will be held due to safe distancing at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting Pauline's family. Online condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 19, 2020
