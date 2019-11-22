|
BAILEY, E. Ray Age 96, formerly of Middletown, passed away on November 14, 2019 at Carlisle Manor. He was born in Primrose, Kentucky on March 31, 1923 to parents Charles and Nannie (Abner) Bailey. He served in the U.S. Army, 317th Infantry, 80th Division from 1943-1946. In 1945, he was shot in the shoulder crossing the Rhine River in Germany for which he was awarded a Purple Heart and was honorably discharged. He then worked and later retired from St. Regis Paper Company after 32 years as a color matcher in the ink department. He was interested in camping, gardening, fishing, classic cars and enjoyed some winter trips to Florida after retirement. He had the privilege of traveling to Washington, D.C. on the 70th anniversary of D-Day on June 6, 2014, with Dayton Honor Flight. He attended Christ Church United Methodist for many years. Ray is survived by his daughter, Glenda (Dan) Brandenburg; granddaughter Kellie Holliday; grandson, Kyle (Rachel) Brandenburg; and four great-grandchildren. Ray was loved by all who knew him and especially by his nieces, nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lucille (Whisman); infant daughter; Nancy Lynn; his parents; brothers, Cord and Russell Bailey; and sisters, Eunice Kincaid, Eugenia Treadway, Geneva Treadway and Virginia Shoemaker. Special thanks for the love, care and support of those at Carlisle Manor, Bickford Assisted Living and Hospice Care of Middletown. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 11:00am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) with Chaplain Nancy Vencill officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00am to 11:00am at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with military honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church United Methodist, 700 S. Marshall Rd. Middletown, OH 45044 -OR- Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 22, 2019