BANKS, E. Thomas Age 63, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 25, 1957, in Middletown and lived in this area most of his life. He was employed for 15 years as a chrome plater for Electra Metalics, then as a machine operator for BCI Paper Co. in Franklin for four years, and then as a machine operator at PAC World for four years before retiring in 2019. Thomas was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening and taking regular trips to Owsley County Kentucky. Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl Banks and Pauline Faulkner Banks; and one sister, Rose J. Fawns. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce (Keith) Banks; one daughter, Barbara (Matt) Glenn; one son, David Banks (and Jessica Gillespie); four grandchildren, Dylan Banks (and McKennzie Martin), Alexis Banks, Matti Glenn, and Peyton Glenn; his first great grandchild who is expected in January; six sisters, four brothers, and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 16, 2020.