TIREY, Eamil Age 81, passed away peacefully September 10, 2019 in Miamisburg, Ohio after a long illness. He was born in Booneville Kentucky on June 2, 1938 to the late Wilburn and Nellie (Bailey) Tirey. He worked at Mound Laboratories in Miamisburg, Ohio for 33 years, retiring in 1996. Eamil enjoyed staying busy so after moving from Farmersville Ohio to Brooksville Florida, he built a large workshop and did various contracting work for a few years. He later returned to work for the government as an employee for Honeywell International in Los Alamos New Mexico, commuting from Florida to Los Alamos until 2010. He returned to live in Ohio in 2017. He had many interests such as camping, boating and riding motorcycles. He loved Bluegrass music and going to Bluegrass festivals. One of his favorite pastimes was playing the guitar and bass. He especially enjoyed playing music with friends and family. He is remembered as a friendly and generous person who made friends easily and was always eager to help out when needed. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Eamil attended Christian Fellowship Freewill Baptist church and had accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Paul Tirey and Eli Tirey; son, Eddie Tirey; former wife Faye (Hall) Tirey Faulkner and former wife Rita (Collins) Tirey. He is survived by his son, John (Melissa) Tirey; daughters, Peggy (Ray) Reed, Della (Matt) McIntosh; sister-in-law who was like a daughter, Nancy (Terry) Bush; grandchildren, Holly Applegate, Doug (Allison) Reed, Cory (Lindsay) Johnson, Zach (Brittany) Johnson, Bobbie Shea Tirey, Abigal McIntosh; great grandchildren, Madison Applegate, Emma Johnson, Jaycee Johnson, Mason Johnson, Lincoln Rowe; brother, Earl (Beth) Tirey; sisters, Wilby (John) Snizek, Della (George) Preston; and many other family and friends. A special thanks to the staff of Kingston of Miamisburg and Crossroads of Hospice. Your care and compassion was truly a blessing. A private graveside gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 13, 2019