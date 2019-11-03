|
|
BEELER, Earl Age 87, Okeana, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Golden Years Nursing Home. He was born in Hamilton on August 6, 1932, the son of Ivan and Harriet (Hiler) Beeler. He married Lillian Buehling his wife of 67 years on September 16, 1952. He was a life-long farmer, farming the land and making it better than when it was given. He was a member of The Presbyterian Church and an alumnus of Talawanda FFA. He is survived by his wife, Lillian; three children, Edward (Rosemary) Beeler, Timothy (Stephanie) Beeler and Nancy (Dennis) Hartman; three grandchildren, Keith (Denise) Beeler, Amy (Kelly) Leinard and Brandi McClanahan; three great grandchildren, Peyton Leinard, Sydney Leinard and Sophia Beeler and special friend, Kenny Coleman, helper extraordinaire for over 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Carl John Beeler. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be directed to Talawanda High School for the Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship, 5301 University Park Blvd., Oxford, Ohio 45056 or The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 3, 2019