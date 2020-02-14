|
BOCKOVEN, Earl Age 84 of Miami Township passed away Tuesday February 11, 2020 at the Carlyle House. He was preceded in death by his parents Viola and Clarence Bockoven and his 2 sisters. Survivors include his wife of 64 years Pat, a son Michael (Tresa) and a daughter Christy Bombatch. Also survived by Pam the mother of grandsons Nick, Sam, Max and John the father of grandson Drew along with many other relatives and friends. Earl was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church and was employed by Monarch Marking for 37 years where he worked in the Design Engineering Department. Memorial service 12 noon Saturday February 15, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church 5550 Munger Rd Dayton, Ohio 45459. Pastor John Mittermaier officiating. Friends may call from 10 am until service time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020