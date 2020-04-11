Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Earl BOLINGER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl BOLINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl BOLINGER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl BOLINGER Obituary
BOLINGER, Earl E. 93, of New Carlisle, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Troy, Ohio. He was born to William & Margaret (Tully) Bolinger on May 22, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio. Earl was retired from the Dayton Daily News, after over 30 years in the transportation department. He was a member of Teamsters Local #957. Preceded in death by his wife, Zelda. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven E. & Linda Gail Bolinger; granddaughters, Misty Lynn & Andrea Renee; 20 great and great great grandchildren; sister, Diana Lee Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -