BOLINGER, Earl E. 93, of New Carlisle, formerly of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Troy, Ohio. He was born to William & Margaret (Tully) Bolinger on May 22, 1926 in Dayton, Ohio. Earl was retired from the Dayton Daily News, after over 30 years in the transportation department. He was a member of Teamsters Local #957. Preceded in death by his wife, Zelda. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven E. & Linda Gail Bolinger; granddaughters, Misty Lynn & Andrea Renee; 20 great and great great grandchildren; sister, Diana Lee Miller; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45414. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2020