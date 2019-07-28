|
BURNS, Earl C. Of Bethel Twp. passed away Wed. July 24th. Earl was born in Derby, VA to the late Hugh and Minnie Burns on January 9, 1930. He lived in Derby until he joined the army. He was a World War II vet. Earl married Louise Gallihar on August 12, 1950 and moved to Dayton & raised a family. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters. His sister Anne Hawkins survives him. Earl is survived by his children: Earline (Mitch) Fogle, Connie (George) Bruggeman, Clayton (Mary) Burns, Hugh (Cheryl) Burns. He was the best Grandpa/Pop to 9 grandchildren; Aaron Fogle, Micah John Fogle, Nathan Bruggeman, Andrew Bruggeman, Rebecca Roberts, Lindsay Ferguson, Danielle Waggy, Brittany Wheeler, and Nick Hiler. He was an amazing Great Pop to 18 great-grandchildren. Daddy loved the Lord and was a faithful member of the church of Christ for over 50 years. He was a man after God's own heart. He was a hard working man with a great sense of humor. The family would to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff and volunteers at . Daddy was treated with such care and compassion while in their care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made in Daddy's name to Ohio's . No visitation or service is planned. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Daddy's life at a later date. Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019