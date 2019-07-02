CHAMP, Earl F. 87 of Springfield, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8:50 p.m. at Southbrook Care Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio to the late Jeryl S. and Helen A. Champ on May 28, 1932. He served in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. Retired from the Ohio Bell Telephone Co. (ATT) in 1989. His hobbies included playing cards with his many friends. Collecting antiques, marbles and toy tops, and he was an avid fisherman. He also loved his cat, Garfield. He is survived by his adored wife of 63 years, Janice F. (Pyles) Champ, son Mark D. (Shelley) Champ, two daughters Kimberly K. (Tommy) Rich, and Kellie M. (Thomas) Roberts. Three grandchildren Mark W. Champ, Tasha N. (Josh) Baker, Braden (Kimmie) Hendricks. Six great- grandchildren, Mark Champ, Melissa Champ, Hayden Baker, Braden (Tenn.), Kennedy, Logan (NC). He was cherished by all that met him and will be deeply missed. Never met a person he did not call a friend. Preceded in death by his siblings, Jearl Champ Jr., Donald Champ, Joanne Judy, Jeraldine Roberts. A special thanks from our family to Southbrook Care Center for their exceptional care of Earl. A gather of friends and family will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service beginning at 12:00 noon at Emery Chapel, 3500 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45506. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Emery Chapel or Ohio , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 2, 2019