Earl CLARK Jr.
CLARK, Jr., Earl E. "Harry" Earl E. Clark, Jr. (Harry) of Urbana, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2020. He was born on Long Island in Mineola, New York, on January 12, 1946, to the late Earl E. Sr. and Mary-Theresa (Casesse). He graduated from Rushville High School in Illinois. Earl proudly joined the Navy and served his country during the Vietnam War on the sister ship of the Pueblo, the Palm Beach. He worked for Navistar International at the Canton, IL, Springfield, and wire harness plant in Urbana for 44 years. He is survived by his Wife, Susan (Strode) Clark, sons, James (Beth) and Michael Clark of West Liberty, OH; daughter, Katie (Nick) Conley of Urbana; grandsons, Austin, Dustin and Jesse Clark; granddaughters; Sydney and Emerie Conley; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schnarr of Cuba, IL; brothers-in-law, Richard Strode of Ipava, IL, Larry (Toni) Strode of Fairview, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a jokester and loved to tease. He was a kind person even when he had to get out of bed on a snowy winter night to pull the Schnarr boys out of a ditch. He loved any outdoor activity including fishing, hunting, golfing, and just walking through the woods. Earl is preceded in death by his parents, his younger brother, Frank Clark; younger sister, Doloris Savage; sister-in-law, Judy Strode; and special cousin Allen VanFleet. Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 1, 2020.
