|
|
COLLINS, Earl Dean Age 74, of Franklin, Ohio, died Saturday February 2, 2019 at Sycamore Medical Center. He was born in Thorn Hill, Tennessee on July 21, 1944 to Joe and Pauline (Hipsher) Collins. He was employed with Dayton Superior for 30 years and retired in 2002. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Collins and mother, Pauline Collins. Earl is survived by wife of 30 years, Connie (Tutt) Collins; two sons, Glen (Brenda) Lakins, Eric Collins; step son, Mike Bates; step daughter, Angela Bowles; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; three brothers, Earnest Collins, Dearl Collins, Joe Collins; two sisters, Mable Hall and Bernice Moore. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Wednesday February 6, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Pastor Dave Bowling officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2019