DAVIS, Earl V. Age 91, Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Woodlands of Middletown. He was born in Lebanon, OH on August 2, 1927, the son of Vance E. Davis and Esther (Graham) Davis. Earl served in the Marines during WW II. He retired from the Warren County Career Center in 1988, where he taught carpentry and masonry. Earl enjoyed woodworking, making many beautiful pieces to be cherished by his family. In his retirement years, he continued to do his bricklaying for many people in his beloved hometown of Lebanon. He was a member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church, Lebanon Masonic Lodge, and the OES. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elberta, his parents, three brothers, Ervin, Edwin, and Ernie, and a sister, Virginia. Earl is survived by his daughter, Earlene (David) Smith; granddaughter, Ashley (Dr. David) Schlueter; grandson, Ryan Smith; great -grandson, Andrew Schlueter; great-granddaughter, Annabelle Catherine Schlueter; 2 sisters-in-law, Doe Davis and Barbara Davis; and numerous other family members and friends. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Woodlands of Middletown and Hospice of Middletown for the wonderful care they provided. Funeral services are Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH with Rev. Steve Cramer and Pastor Lamar Ferrell officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church or Hospice of Middletown. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 8, 2019