Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Earl DONGES


1921 - 2019
Earl DONGES Obituary
DONGES, Earl E. Age 98, Hamilton, died Monday, September 2, 2019 at Westover Retirement Community. He was born in Seven Mile, Ohio on March 30, 1921, the son of George and Mary (Yache) Donges. He had been employed at Fisher Body for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps serving in WWII. He married Ruby Strunk on April 16, 1955 in Liberty, Indiana and she preceded him in death on April 10, 2017. He had been a member of First St. John United Church of Christ. He is survived by his daughter, Diana (Gary) Whiteaker, Hamilton; his son, Earl Donges, Columbia, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Eulialia Haymons and Leslie Kelly. and three great grandchildren, Tristan, Tyler and Trinity Kelly. He was preceded in death by eleven siblings, Marie Pfaffman, Alford Donges, Edna Donges, Helen Schroer, John Donges, Eleanor DuVall, Margaret McGill, Katherine Donges, Ruth Donges, George Donges and Lucille Grimes. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor John Pendergast officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 4, 2019
