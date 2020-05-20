|
FRITTS, Earl Of Springfield, Ohio, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 18, 2020. Earl was born January 30, 1931 in College Hill, Kentucky. The Fritts family moved to Springfield in 1939. Earl was an active member of Lagonda United Methodist Church for many years and is now a member of Northridge United Methodist Church. Earl was a 50+ year member of Anthony Lodge 455 F & AM, and server of our country in the USAF with the 5th Air Force in Korea. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Nanny Fritts, his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou (Kepler) Fritts, and brothers Boyd, Albert (Elmer), William, and Parker. Earl is survived by son Mark (Cathy) Fritts, daughters; Marcia (Dan) Orvets and Amy (Jon) Buchholtz: grandchildren; Dr. Nathan (Katherine) Orvets, Lora (Grant) Barnes, Jacob (Jamie) Buchholtz, and Michael Orvets; great-grandchildren: Baylee and Jackson Buchholtz and Joshua and Lucas Orvets; sisters-in-law Carol Rice of Tennessee, Virginia Flora of Florida, and Connie Fritts of Springfield. Earl was a member of Springfield High School Hall of Fame, Class of 1950, where he lettered in football, basketball, track, and cross country. He was a member of Springfield's 1950 State Champion Basketball Team, and past president of Southwestern Officials Association, where he officiated football and basketball for 31 years. Earl retired from Navistar after 42 years, and Security National Bank after 12 years of service. Private services will be held on Friday, May 22nd with live streaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page beginning at 2:00 pm. Earl will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Youth Program at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4510 Derr Rd. Springfield, Ohio, 45503. The family would like to thank the staff at Wooded Glen and Ohio's Hospice for their kindness and compassion. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 20, 2020