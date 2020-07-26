1/
Earl GORSUCH
1921 - 2020
{ "" }
GORSUCH, Earl V. Earl V. Gorsuch, age 99, of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Otterbein in Lebanon. Earl was born April 17, 1921, in Franklin, Ohio, to Ralph Earl and Vivian (VanDerveer) Gorsuch. He was a 75 year member of the Masonic Lodge, having the honor to become elected as a Knight York Cross of Honor. Earl was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Wilda L. Gorsuch; his parents; brother, Donald Gorsuch; sister, Grace Goad; and son, John Earl Gorsuch. Surviving are his daughters, Cheryl Ann Morris of Vandalia, Peggy Lynn (Ronald) Stratton of Morrow, and Betsy Jo (Tim) Epp of Carlisle; grandchildren, Rhonda (John) Soppanish, Melissa (Bill) Foster, Tamara (Rob) Hubbard, Ronald (Crystal) Stratton, Christina (Bob) Traster, Steven (Sally) Stratton, Scott (Sharon) Epp, Jennifer (Cini) Daniel, Amanda and Alison Epp, and 18 great-grandchildren. Funeral services are Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 1 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. Second St. in Franklin. Burial will be in New Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 11 am until the time of service, with Masonic Service at 12:45 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Hospice or Otterbein in Lebanon. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Gorsuch family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
