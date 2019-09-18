|
HOLTON Jr., Earl "Scotty" Age 90, passed away on September 13, 2019, at his home in Dayton, Ohio, after a long and courageous battle with a number of serious health problems. Scotty was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area, where he attended Ambridge High School and played football as an offensive lineman. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 as an infantryman (or, as he called it, a "ground pounder"), and served in combat during the Korean War, with distinction, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his service, he attended Geneva College, and graduated with a degree in Accounting and Finance. Eventually, Scotty and his family moved to Ohio, and he began a distinguished career at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he spent 28 years in the financial division. Scotty was an avid football fan all his life, rarely seen without a baseball cap, and was particularly fond of the Pittsburgh Steelers, though he did also eventually adopt the Ohio State Buckeyes as another favorite. He loved attending high school football games when his grandchildren attended Archbishop Alter High School, especially when his grandson played on the team. He was a tremendous card player and famously snappy dresser who never in his life met a stranger, and could not have been more treasured by his family and many, many friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Betty, his daughter Diane and son-in-law Scott Sessler, his grandchildren Sarah (Jon) and Eric, sister Betty Ann Dzubak, sisters- and brothers-in-law Jacqueline (James) DePaolis, Margaret (Ronald Nagata) Meute, Donna (Andrew) Dulick, and Wayne Caler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Vera Gaudio Holton, mother-in-law Mary Meute, brother Ralph, sister Marion Mielke, brother-in-law Jack Dzubak, sisters-in-law Pat Holton and Valerie Caler, nephews Michael Lench and James DePaolis, Jr., and niece Joyce DeAngelo. Friends and family may visit from 4-8 pm on Friday, September 20 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, OH 45440. The funeral Mass will be on Saturday, September 21 at 11 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Lane, Dayton, OH 45459. Scotty will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Guests are invited to join the family in a meal at the church following the burial.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019