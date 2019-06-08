JONES, Earl Lewis "Lew" Age 81 of Springfield, died Friday, June 7th of an extended illness. Lew was born February 16, 1938 to Cora and Edward Jones. His parents and siblings Wes (Nellie) Jones, John Jones and Phyllis (Frank) Schrack preceded Lew in death, but they remained close throughout their lives and created many happy memories together. Lew is survived by his wife Eileen and their three daughters, Angela (Doug) Sedivy, Karen (Mark) Spiwak, and Joy (Ryan) Presley. His grandchildren, Ben and Jordan Krumpelman, Valeri and Ryan Spiwak, Kathryn, Emily, and Natalie Presley were blessed to have Lew actively involved in their lives and attending their many activities. Lew enjoyed the friendship of his in-laws Donna (Mike) Taylor, Joan (Donny) Detwiler, Tom (Judy) Finnerty, and Marna Finnerty, as well as that of their children and grandchildren. Lew was devoted to his Catholic faith; which helped to bring him peace and comfort during his illness. Lew will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but also by anyone who was fortunate enough to spend even a short time in his presence. Lew will be honored at mass on Monday, June 10th at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 North Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio 45503. The family will receive family and friends at church beginning at 10:00 am with mass to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Lew to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420; www.HospiceofDayton.org. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary