Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Earl KESTERSON


1933 - 2019
Earl KESTERSON Obituary
KESTERSON, Earl Ray 86, of Waynesville, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington, Ohio) passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ohio Living Quaker Heights. His wife, Esther L. Kesterson, preceded him in death November 29, 2014. They were married July 27, 1968. Mr. Kesterson was born February 23, 1933 in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Marion Dale Kesterson and Mabel Shoemaker Kesterson. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, obtaining the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He obtained his degree in accounting from Ohio University. Mr. Kesterson began his career at the Wilmington Air Base and worked in accounting and finance for the federal government until his retirement. He was a member of the First Church of God in Wilmington, the Hamilton Masonic Lodge, and a lifetime member of the . Earl loved anything dealing with airplanes or flying. He enjoyed reading and Cincinnati Reds baseball. He is survived by two sons, Kevin Ray (Chasity Davenport) Kesterson of Wilmington, Ohio and Dale D. (Sarah) Kesterson of Dayton, Ohio; and his grandchildren, Chelsea Kesterson, Kevin Kesterson Jr., Stephanie Kesterson, Hannah Davenport, Isabel Kesterson, Maura Kesterson, and Jack Kesterson. In addition to his wife and parents, a sister, Phyllis Turner, and two brothers, Lonnie Kesterson and Roy Kesterson, are receded in death. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street, Wilmington, Ohio. A funeral service with Pastor Larry Speelman officiating will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Clinton County Memory Gardens with military honors provided by the United Stated Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be made to the Post 6710, 1130 N. Lincoln Street, Wilmington, Ohio 45177. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 16, 2019
