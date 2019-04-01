LAMB Jr., Earl Jasper "Lucky" Age 75, of Hamilton, OH. Born in Dayton, OH on September 18, 1943. He made his journey to his new heavenly home on Tuesday March 26, 2019. His father Earl Jasper Lamb Sr., mother Ada June (Soard) Lamb, loving wife Betty Lou Lamb and his brother Michael Lee Lamb were waiting on him to welcome him home. Lucky left behind his children, Kevin Earl Lamb, Michelle Ann (Lt. Gerry) Massey, Nancy (Ron) Place, Ronnie Schehr; grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicole) Hipsher, Ashley (Shane) Porter, Bryan (Heather) Moore, Dakota Lamb, Katlyn (Brandon) Doran, Anthony Squires, Abigail Squires, Austin Squires, Rachel Place, Rebecca Place; great grandchildren, Isabelle Porter, Eliana Porter, Braelyn Doran, Kandon Doran, Delylah Place, Caysen Place; brothers, Johnny (Wonnet) Lamb, Gary (Linda) Lamb; sisters, Kitty (Rev. James) Maggard, Kathy (Butch) Apple, Rebecca (Leroy) Carpenter; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great great nephews, and many cousins. To share Lucky's life in a few words is impossible. When people mention his name their first words are Lucky sure loved to dance. From his time as a young man dancing the jitterbug at sock hops to teaching all his moves to the next generation as an adult. Then there are those who would talk about seeing him walk across the Franklin Football Field on the 50th anniversary of the Pee Wee Program as he was being recognized for being one of the first Pee Wee Football coaches where he molded many young men into future high school football players. If you were a young child you would refer to him as Donald Duck because he got much joy in seeing their faces as he was doing his best impression. His friends from his favorite store would tell you how much they will miss watching him as he searched for his treasure of the day. The ones who grew up in the same house would tell you how he became one of their best friends and how lost they will be without him. But if you talk to his children they will tell you how thankful they were to be his son. How blessed they were to be his daughter. How much they will miss his hugs that let you know he"s got this and everything is going to be alright. The kisses that confirmed it and him telling them how much he loved them just one more time. But most of all seeing him be the best grandpa to their children and grandchildren that anyone would ever be blessed to have. Lucky was part of a very large family and there are so many more who loved him, miss him and better because they knew him. But knowing he is in rejoicing in his new Heavenly home will give them the peace they need to go on. Visitation will be 4-7pm on Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 East Second Street Franklin, OH. The Funeral Service will follow at 7pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary