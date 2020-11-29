1/1
EARL LUNSFORD
1943 - 2020
LUNSFORD, Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas Lunsford, age 77, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He was born March 4, 1943, in Hamilton, OH, to the late Richard and Thelma (Huey) Lunsford. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who served during the Vietnam War; he was an avid softball player and enjoyed all types of sports; and loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sports activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Richard Lunsford and Dale Lunsford; and grandson Zackariah Lunsford. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Pamela Lunsford of Hamilton; son Jeff (Denise) Lunsford of Suman, IN; son Jami Lunsford of Hamilton, OH; daughter Jodi (Angelo) Cicero of Hamilton, OH; stepdaughter Paula (Kevin) Brooks of Union, OH; stepson Eric (Danelle) Moore of Arcanum, OH; grandchildren: Valerie Lunsford, Tony Lunsford, Kailee Brooks, D.J. Moore and Macayla Lunsford, Beckah Lunsford and Lauren Lunsford; great-grandchildren: Maddox Lunsford and Cylus Hensley; brother Walter (Margaret) Lunsford of Cincinnati, OH; and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Haven House Shelter, 550 High St, Hamilton, OH 45011. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting


www.gsbfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
