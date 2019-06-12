MCMILLEN, Earl Jay Age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Earl retired from Masland Dura Leather and later GenCorp with many years of service. He was a longtime active member of Concord United Methodist Church where he served also as the sexton for Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery for over 25 years. Earl also attended Shiloh Church and was a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743, F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine. He also volunteered at Northmont F.I.S.H. and Grace Brethren Village. Earl enjoyed tending to his flowers and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Ellen V. "Ginnie" (Hart) McMillen, sons and daughters-in-law: David and Betsy McMillen of Englewood, Rev. Jay and Dawn McMillen of Englewood, granddaughter: Makenzie McMillen, step granddaughter: Ashton Miller, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Mary Esther (Doverspike) McMillen and brother: David McMillen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home where Masonic Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the - Pediatric Burns, Concord United Methodist Church or to Shiloh Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary