Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl McMillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl McMillen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earl McMillen Obituary
MCMILLEN, Earl Jay Age 85 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Earl retired from Masland Dura Leather and later GenCorp with many years of service. He was a longtime active member of Concord United Methodist Church where he served also as the sexton for Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery for over 25 years. Earl also attended Shiloh Church and was a member of the Englewood Masonic Lodge #743, F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and the Antioch Shrine. He also volunteered at Northmont F.I.S.H. and Grace Brethren Village. Earl enjoyed tending to his flowers and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Ellen V. "Ginnie" (Hart) McMillen, sons and daughters-in-law: David and Betsy McMillen of Englewood, Rev. Jay and Dawn McMillen of Englewood, granddaughter: Makenzie McMillen, step granddaughter: Ashton Miller, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Glen and Mary Esther (Doverspike) McMillen and brother: David McMillen. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Mark Ballard officiating. Interment will follow the service at Concord United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home where Masonic Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the - Pediatric Burns, Concord United Methodist Church or to Shiloh Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now