MORRIN Jr., Earl S. "Bud" Age 86 of Miamisburg passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. Earl was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, veteran of The U.S. Army, retired from Ohio Bell, member of Minerva Lodge No. 98 F.&A.M. and Trinity Church Miamisburg. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl S. and Myrtle (French) Morrin, Sr. and sister Annamary Bierley. Earl is survived by his wife of 63 years, Virginia M. Morrin, children Christina and husband Mitchell Mink of New Albany, OH, Damon C. and wife Janet Morrin of Miamisburg, 4 grandchildren Alyssa (Sam) Nutile, Alex (Blythe) Mink, Andrew Mink, Katie (Monty) Mabry and 2 great-grandchildren Harry and Gemma Nutile. Funeral services will be Wednesday March 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church, 203 East Linden Ave., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday at the church 1 hour prior to services (10-11 a.m.). In place of flowers, our family is requesting memorials for this foundation research https://www.umdf.org/. Gemma is Earl's great-granddaughter and the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation will help find a cure for her as well as others with the same illness. UMDF, 8085 Saltsburg Rd., Suite 201 Pittsburgh, PA 15239. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2020