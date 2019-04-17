NUNN, Earl B. Age 80, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in Tazewell, TN July 29, 1938 to the late Etta (Cook) and Curtis Nunn. In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years Janet Ann (Heller) Nunn; and brother Bill Nunn. Earl is survived by daughters Kathy (Anthony) Vasconcellos and Karen (Paul) Riese. Grandchildren Morgan and Macey Riese, Ryan and Jennifer Vasconcellos; brother Curtis (Lana) Nunn; and dear friend Kay Gallaher. After serving in the Army, Earl earned his BA in Chemistry from the University of Dayton and worked at Monsanto/ EG&G retiring after more than 30 years of service. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed traveling, and devoted fan of all things Tennessee Volunteers, and a lifelong member of St James United Methodist Church. Earl was known for his quiet strength and character, always putting his family first. His support and encouragement of his children and grandchildren was evident in all life matters and especially the pursuit of education. Earl will be greatly missed by family and many lifelong friends throughout the Miamisburg community where he raised his family and called home for the past 57 years. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Monday April 22, 2019, at St James United Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr, Miamisburg, OH. Funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Stuart Rammes officiating. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. In lieu of flowers donations are requested in his memory to "Blessings in a Bag" c/o St James Church, 401 Carlwood Dr, Miamisburg, OH 45342. "Blessings" is a cause near to Earl's heart that benefits school children in the Miamisburg community and in honor of his late wife Janet, who was a retired school teacher in the district. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary