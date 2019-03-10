RAGLAND, Earl E. "Docky" Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Earl was born April 9, 1948 in Beaver, Ohio to Joseph and Opal Ragland. He was employed for 30 years by Itan Bass Cement Contractors where he retired in 2014. He had many hobbies that he loved with the main one, spending time with his grandchildren and his daily dose of 5 cups of coffee. Earl leaves to cherish his memory his one and only son, Colonel Joseph (Brittany) Ragland; 7 grandchildren, Aaliyah, Avant, Brenyn, Zayne and Kyzar Ragland, Serenity and Silas Cooper; sister, Carmel Trent and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Ragland and sister, Carnette Ragland. Visitation is Monday March 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Liberty Valley A.M.E. Church, Beaver, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Carrs Run Cemetery, Pike County, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary