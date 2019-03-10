Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Liberty Valley A.M.E. Church
Beaver, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Liberty Valley A.M.E. Church
Beaver, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl RAGLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl RAGLAND


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl RAGLAND Obituary
RAGLAND, Earl E. "Docky" Passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Earl was born April 9, 1948 in Beaver, Ohio to Joseph and Opal Ragland. He was employed for 30 years by Itan Bass Cement Contractors where he retired in 2014. He had many hobbies that he loved with the main one, spending time with his grandchildren and his daily dose of 5 cups of coffee. Earl leaves to cherish his memory his one and only son, Colonel Joseph (Brittany) Ragland; 7 grandchildren, Aaliyah, Avant, Brenyn, Zayne and Kyzar Ragland, Serenity and Silas Cooper; sister, Carmel Trent and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Ragland and sister, Carnette Ragland. Visitation is Monday March 11, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. in the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Liberty Valley A.M.E. Church, Beaver, Ohio with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Carrs Run Cemetery, Pike County, Ohio. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now