RODGERS, Earl O. Age 60, of Dayton, Ohio was born February 27, 1960 and was called home on May 7, 2020. He attended Trotwood Madison High School, served in the United States Army, and was an employee of Fuyao Glass Company. Preceded in death by his father, Jackie Rodgers; grandparents, Roosevelt and Alberta Earnest and Fannie Greene. Survivors include: his mother, Shirley Gooden; son, Earl Rodgers Jr.; brother, Antione of Arizona; aunt, Sue Greene; special cousin, Garry (Lisa) Martin, and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. At Earl's request, his body will be cremated. Memorial services will be held at a later date. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020