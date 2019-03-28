SANDLIN, Earl "Richard" Age 62 of Hamilton passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital on Monday March 25, 2019. Richard was born in Hamilton on July 1, 1956 the son of the late James Sandlin and Wilma (nee Nash) Hayes. Richard was an avid Fairfield Indians and WWE fan. He was a person everyone could count on and did whatever he could to help anyone that needed it. Richard was a member of Rock of Salvation Church. Richard is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years Debbie Sandlin; two children Anthony and Destiny; six siblings Sheila (Gary) Sams, Tammy (Dave) Naylor, Crystal (David) Hayes, Arthur (Donna) Smith, Randy Hayes, and Johnny Hayes; one uncle John Croucher; and one aunt Roberta Chasteen. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and many kids who he helped raise that called him "Dad". He was also preceded in death by three brothers Michael Sandlin, Ernie Sandlin, and Jack Sandlin. Visitation will be on Thursday March 28, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Gary Beard officiating. The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the doctors and nurses and Good Samaritan Hospital for the loving care they gave Richard. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary