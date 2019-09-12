|
|
SEXTON Earl V. Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Woodridge Healthcare. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Bowling Green, KY, the son of the late John and Flossie Mae (Majors) Sexton. On July 26, 1947 in Seven Mile, Earl married his wife of over 45 years, Beatrice (Hacker) Sexton, who preceded him in death in 1993. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, retired from Mosler, Inc. after 45 years, and was a sports enthusiast. Earl is survived by his son, Dale Sexton. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Gary Sexton in 2014. Visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019