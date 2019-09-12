Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 894-9919
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home
240 Ross Ave
Hamilton, OH 45013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl SEXTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl SEXTON


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl SEXTON Obituary
SEXTON Earl V. Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Woodridge Healthcare. He was born on July 7, 1927 in Bowling Green, KY, the son of the late John and Flossie Mae (Majors) Sexton. On July 26, 1947 in Seven Mile, Earl married his wife of over 45 years, Beatrice (Hacker) Sexton, who preceded him in death in 1993. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, retired from Mosler, Inc. after 45 years, and was a sports enthusiast. Earl is survived by his son, Dale Sexton. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, Gary Sexton in 2014. Visitation will be held from 12pm until 1pm on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now