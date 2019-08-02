|
WILMOT, Earl L. Age 85, of Middletown passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Poasttown Heights (Middletown), Ohio to Cleveland and Elizabeth (Hopkins) Wilmot. He was a truck driver for over 55 years. He was a member of the Christian Enterprise Baptist Church (Middletown). In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by 4 brothers, and 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Pauline (Wilson) Wilmot. 3 children, James (Sandy) Wilmot of Trenton, Timothy (Karen) Wilmot of Middletown, and Jacqueline (Dewayne) Charles also of Middletown, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Donna Robey of Florida, Martha Gabbard of Eaton and 2 brothers James Cornett of Indiana and Franklin Wilmot of Middletown. He was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather/great grandfather. Funeral Services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Visitation is held on Sunday, August 4th (4:00-6:00) and the funeral is Monday, August 5th at 10:00. The reverend James R. Anderson will be officiating.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2019