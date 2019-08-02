Home

Earl Wilmot

WILMOT, Earl L. Age 85, of Middletown passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. He was born in Poasttown Heights (Middletown), Ohio to Cleveland and Elizabeth (Hopkins) Wilmot. He was a truck driver for over 55 years. He was a member of the Christian Enterprise Baptist Church (Middletown). In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by 4 brothers, and 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Pauline (Wilson) Wilmot. 3 children, James (Sandy) Wilmot of Trenton, Timothy (Karen) Wilmot of Middletown, and Jacqueline (Dewayne) Charles also of Middletown, 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Donna Robey of Florida, Martha Gabbard of Eaton and 2 brothers James Cornett of Indiana and Franklin Wilmot of Middletown. He was a devoted husband, loving father and doting grandfather/great grandfather. Funeral Services will be held at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home in Middletown. Visitation is held on Sunday, August 4th (4:00-6:00) and the funeral is Monday, August 5th at 10:00. The reverend James R. Anderson will be officiating.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 2, 2019
