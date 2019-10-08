|
BLACKWELL, Earlean Janetta Passed away peacefully in the presence of her devoted daughter at Miami Valley Hospital North on October 2, 2019. Earlean retired after 27 years of federal service with Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton VA Medical Center, following her husband's illness. Earlean worked another 13 years at H&R Block in the Northwest Plaza. Earlean was a lifetime, faithful member of Zion Baptist Church, the oldest black Baptist church in Dayton, Ohio. Earlean was preceded in death by her parents, brother George Harper Jr., sister Linda Thompson, and loving husband of 59 years, John A. Blackwell. Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Carolyn (Hugh) Evans; Nina Harper; brother-in-law Charles Thompson; daughter Julie (Willis) Daniel; son John A. (Miriam) Blackwell II; granddaughters Julise Nichele Daniel and Bethany Rose Blackwell; and a host of loving in-laws, relatives, nieces, nephews and beloved friends. Earlean's life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the celebration. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Zion Baptist Church's 150th Anniversary fund. Donations accepted via Paypal: [email protected] or mail. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019