|
|
WILLOUGHBY, Earleen 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully and joined the Lord on June 14, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township. She was a devout Christian and cherished her time spent with family. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10 am-12 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. 45432). Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 pm. Interment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. See full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019