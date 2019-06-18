Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Earleen WILLOUGHBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earleen WILLOUGHBY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Earleen WILLOUGHBY Obituary
WILLOUGHBY, Earleen 92, of Dayton, passed away peacefully and joined the Lord on June 14, 2019 at Elmcroft of Washington Township. She was a devout Christian and cherished her time spent with family. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 10 am-12 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd. 45432). Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 pm. Interment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. See full obituary online at www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now