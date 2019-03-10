DAFLER, Earlene Sue Age 73 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Earlene was a graduate of Colonel White High School Class of 1964. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Englewood since 1972. Earlene worked at Sinclair Community College for over 25 years, with 10 of those years being the Secretary for the University's President at the time, Dr. David Ponitz. Earlene was on the front cover of the DDN twice, the first time being when she was chosen International Secretary of the Year (ISOTY) by Professional Secretaries International (PSI) in Orlando, Florida, in 1994-95, which later changed their name to IAAP (International Association of Administrative Professionals) of which Earlene was a long time and very active member. At the Wings chapter level, Earlene served as President twice - in 1992-93 and again in 2002-03. She served on numerous committees and as co-coordinator of several Ohio Division Annual Meetings and Great Lakes District Conferences. Before being chosen (ISOTY), she was selected as Secretary of the Year by both the Wings Chapter and the Division level. She traveled during that year to different companies and chapters locally and out of state to encourage and support others in their careers as Admins. She was a Certified Administrative Professional (CAP) and the Forever Wings members loved her as she loved them. The second time she was featured on the cover of DDN was for her love and memorabilia of Elvis Presley. She had visited Graceland many times, and she and her girlfriends had great times, mementos, and enjoyment of everything Elvis. In recent years, Earlene and Ken spent time enjoying their summer lake cottage at Hamilton Lake in Hamilton, Indiana. She and Ken also were members of the ATA and would go trapshooting frequently. Earlene welcomed and loved everyone she came across, and family was incredibly important to her. She will be surely missed. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years: Kenneth R. Dafler, son: Thomas J. Dafler, grandchildren: Evan and Katie Dafler, sisters: Sandra Honious, Trudy (Irvin) Nixon, nieces: Debra Nixon, Beth (Craig) Larner, nephews: Daniel Nixon, Robert (Susan) Honious, Jeff (Angie) Honious, special longtime friends Sharon (Russell) Towner, also many great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Earl and Elizabeth (Tice) Unger, brother-in-law: Jerry Honious. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Memorial Contributions may be made to www.raynauds.org or www.scleroderma.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary