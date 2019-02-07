GRICE, Earline Claunch Age 98, of Kettering, Ohio, died at Wellington at Dayton on February 1, 2019. Earline was born in Humboldt Tennessee on July 3, 1920 to Sidney Johnson Claunch and Lura Dungan Claunch. She graduated from Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio 1938. Earline was married to Charles Marion Grice on April 12, 1946. They were married for 42 years. Earline worked for the Clerk-Treasurer of the Kettering Board of Education. She was also a realtor for a time. She was an expert seamstress and enjoyed traveling, gardening, and investing in the stock market. Earline is survived by her daughter, Sandra Louise Shultheis (David Carl), her sister, Christine Yvonne Smith (William), sisters-in-law, Pearl Claunch (Sidney Jr.), Lillian Claunch (Joseph Marion), and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Private burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Oakwood High School, through Oakwood Schools Foundation, P.O. 351, Dayton, Ohio 45409 or oakwoodschoolsfoundation.org. The family of Earline Grice wishes to thank One Lincoln Park, Buckeye Clinic, Wellington at Dayton, and Crossroads Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care they gave Earline. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary