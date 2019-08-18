Home

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Vernon Asbury Cemetery
Earnest JOHNSON


1949 - 2019
Earnest JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Earnest L. "Ernie" 70, of Mechanicsburg, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in his residence. He was born July 13, 1949 in Merrimac WV, a son of Earnest and Julia (Davis) Johnson. Ernie graduated from The Ohio State Barber College, was a member of the Ohio Barber Association and a barber in South Charleston and London since 1984. He played music for over 40 years, playing the guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle and French harp, playing in several bands, the last being Ernie Lee and Shenandoah. He loved his fishing especially fishing for catfish at night. He also enjoyed Andy Griffith and watching Archie. Ernie was a member of the Pleasant Community Church of God. Survivors include his wife Ruth (Greenlee) Jones; son, Mark (Kelly) Johnson of Manchester, OH; daughters, Valerie (Travis) Johnson of Mt. Sterling, OH, Amanda Elaine West of Indiana, Rebecca Lee (Danny) Johnson of Washington, CH, OH; granddaughters, Christina (Troy) Crabb of Peebles, OH. Morgan Johnson of Manchester, Cheyanne Botello of Peebles, Paige Earles of Washington, CH, Courtney Earles of Mt. Sterling, Alecia Mason of Colorado, Faith and Kora of Washington, CH, Christopher (Tasha) Johnson of Delaware , OH, Alex Botello of Columbus, Jordan Friend of Columbus, Kolton of Washington, CH; numerous great grandchildren; extended family Chuck (Ronda) Jones, Dan (Michelle) Jones, Chris (Christe) Jones, and many grandchildren and one great grandson Jerrod; brothers Gary (Carol) Johnson, Randall Johnson both of London; sisters-in-law Kay Johnson and Suzie Johnson and several nieces, nephews and cousin. Preceded in death by son, Matthew Brian Johnson and brothers, Everett, Daniel Thomas, Joseph and Samuel Johnson and sister Eleanor Cotton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A. M.-1:00 P. M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home, 103 N, Main St., London, OH where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Gene Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made in Ernie's memory to the Bridges Community Action, 306 Lafayette St., London, OH 43140 or to the Crossroads Hospice 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
