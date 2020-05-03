Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Earnest WOOLFOLK


1935 - 2020
Earnest WOOLFOLK Obituary
WOOLFOLK, Earnest Taft "Bossie" Age 84, of Dayton passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 29th 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born November 13, 1935 in Huntington, Wva to the late John and Evelyn (Qualls) Woolfolk. He was preceded in death by his father John Ernest Woolfolk, mother Evelyn Marie (Qualls) Woolfolk, brothers Donald and James Woolfolk and sister Beverly Carter. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years , Sheila, two sons Wilburt Curtis and Michael(Kim) Woolfolk; two daughters Teria (Dino) Ross and Danielle (Dwayne) Lewis; brother Carl Woolfolk; sister Jacqueline Woolfolk; 12 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and numerous family and friends. Bossie served in the U.S. Airforce as Military police , married Sheila in 1962, moved family to Dayton , Ohio in 1970 to work at GHR foundry until closure then worked at Dayton Postal Service until his retirement. Bossie enjoyed playing the lottery, rooting for the Green Bay Packers and bossing everyone around. Cremation entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home 4520 Salem Ave followed by graveside service and interment at Dayton National Cemetery 4400 W. Third St. A celebration of life will be held by family at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to and in Bossie's memory. On line condolences and remarks can be shared at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
