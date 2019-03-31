JACKSON, Easley Died peacefully at home on 3/23/19 in West Chester, OH at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Mae; his daughter, Kendra Alexander (Johnny) of West Chester, OH; his son, Kevin Jackson (Yvette) of Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert of Tallasee, AL and Ora Mae of Dayton, OH. Easley was born on 10/16/1929 in Tallassee, AL. After serving in the U.S. Army as a Corporal tank driver during the Korean War he married Johnnie Mae Davis, his high school sweetheart in 1953. He graduated from Sinclair Community College with an electronics degree. Eventually retiring from General Motors in Dayton, OH. He was a faithful member of McKinley United Methodist Church. A funeral is scheduled for Monday April 1st, 11:15 AM at Historic McKinley UMC, 196 Hawthorn St. Pastor Peter Matthews officiating. The family will receive friends 10 AM. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alexander-Bickley Scholarship Fund (1209) at the Dayton Foundation. HHRoberts.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary