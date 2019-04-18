|
ROBINSON, Easter C. Age 85 of Dayton, departed this life April 5, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., SATURDAY, April 20, 2019 at GREATER ST. JOHN MBC, 4200 Germantown Pk., Reverend Lloyd D. Hayes, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019