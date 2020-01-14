|
BONEAR, Eben Brown Age 88 of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community. He was born February 1, 1931 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, Eben was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Morris and siblings, Tom, Miriam, Elsie, Cora and Sally and the mother of his children, Joyce. Eben is survived by his children, Marilyn Soelter and Ron Bonear; grandchildren, Jamie (Sarah) Weidner, Andy (Chris) Weidner, Lauryl Firman, Courtney (Jacob) Blommel and Annie (Johnny) Zamorano; great grandchildren, James, Cecilia, Gabriella, Hannah, Natalie, Levi, Lindsey, Nathan and Katie. He is also survived by Niels and Sally Sator as well as numerous extended family members and friends. Eben enlisted in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and honorably served as a staff sergeant. He was employed as a computer scientist for NCR for over 25 years and retired in 1991. Eben was well known for his role in creating the necessary software to operate the first NCR Green Machine (ATM). He also enjoyed a part-time position in his retirement at Comp USA as a customer service representative. Eben was a member of Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, Kettering and Miamisburg Choruses and a former member of the Kirkmont Presbyterian Church of Beavercreek. More recently, Eben participated in the Episcopalian denomination. Additionally he enjoyed eating, drinking, socializing, antiquing and spending time with family. He will always be remembered for his zest for life and warm and loving personality. Family will receive guests from 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home KETTERING. A memorial service will immediately follow at 2:00 pm Friday and be officiated by Pastor Bill DePoyster. Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Liederkranz-Turner at 1400 E 5th St, Dayton, OH 45402. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Eben's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020