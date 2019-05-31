|
WILKS, Ebony Mona Born March 29, 1978. She passed away on May 05, 2019. Ebony was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Mary Hoskins; brother, Cory Kendrick; grandparents, William T. and Audrey J. Smith Sr.; great aunt Cereatha Cook; uncle Michael Smith all of Dayton. She is survived By her uncle, William T. Smith Jr. who has shown and given nothing but unconditional love. Her cousins, Dewayne Smith, Mykila Smith, and aunt, Rita Calhoun. She also has a host of other relatives and friends. Ebony has lived in Dayton where she was educated all her life. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her. Her final disposition will be by cremation. Special Thanks to Pryor Funeral Home for handling Ebony Mona Wilks Remains.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019