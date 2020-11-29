BARTELS, Ed Bennett



Ed Bennett Bartels passed away November 23, 2020, at the age of 91. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 24, 1929, the son of Edwin J. and Esslye L. (Briggs) Bartels.



Ben married Greta Faye Foley on February 1, 1951, having met as students at Miami University. They were married for 69 years.



Ben was employed by the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association for almost 40 years, retiring as President in 1992. He was active in various business organizations and served as National Chairman of the Financial Managers Society.



Ben was also active in many community organizations including the YMCA and The Chamber of Commerce of Fairfield. He also served on the Fairfield Charter Commission and was elected to two terms as City Auditor, until the position was voted out of Charter at his suggestion.



Ben volunteered with the Executive Service Corps and helped with the preparation of Tax Returns under an AARP program. He served as Past Master of Washington lodge No. 17, F. & A.M.



He was an active member of Lindenwald Baptist Church, serving on the Board of Deacons and as treasurer.



Ben and Greta enjoyed frequent travels with friends and arranged trips for the senior members of the Lindenwald Baptist Church family. They especially enjoyed spending time with their family every year in Sanibel Island, Florida.



Ben was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Linda O'Brien; sister, Tamea Bartels Agle and nephews, Ed Agle and Tom Agle. He is survived by his wife, Greta; son-in-law, Robert O'Brien of Vilas, NC; sons, Ed Bennett Bartels (Connie) of Hamilton and Todd W. Bartels (Michele) of Roanoke, Texas. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Jay (Megan) O'Brien, Chris (Samantha) O'Brien, Kelly (Andrew) Chapman, Laura (Kyler) Humphries, Jeremy Bartels, Carrie (Mike) Price, Tyler Bartels, Sean (Dianna) Bartels and Joshua (Sydney) Bartels; along with twelve great-grandchildren; nieces, Carla (Rick) Church and Sue Agle other family and friends.



Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Lindenwald Baptist Church, 460 Symmes Rd. Fairfield 45014.



A memorial may be made to the Lindenwald Baptist Church or the Fairfield Community Foundation for the Greta and Ben Bartels Scholarship Fund.



