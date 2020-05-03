|
ADAMS, Eddie Lee Age 76 of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Eddie was born on April 29, 1943 in Pike County, KY to the late Edgar & Mary (May) Scott. In addition to her parents, Eddie was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Adams; best friend & sister-in-law, Beauna Adams; step-children, Melanie and Shawn Adams; and brothers, Ted, Kelly and Freddie Scott. Eddie is survived by her children, George D. (Pamela) Combs, Stephen (Carrie) Combs; Chris (Karla) Combs and Jennifer (Mo Esposito) Adams; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly, Jan, Tammy and Patricia; brother, Jeffery Scott and many other relatives and friends. Miss Eddie was known for her kindness, sweet smile and wonderful cooking. She loved her family fiercely, especially her children, and didn't know a stranger. Anyone she encountered was met with a big smile, and so much sweetness. Eddie had a beautiful soul and in infectious laugh, and she made sure no one went hungry. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerDayton.com for updated information.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020