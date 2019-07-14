MILES, Sr., Eddie L. Age 70, of Dayton, passed away July 11, 2019. Eddie was born in Dayton October 31, 1948. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. Eddie's love for his country continued throughout his life. He retired from B & O Railroad after 17 years of service. Eddie was a very loving husband and father. He loved anything to do with his grandchildren; from watching his grandson race motocross to spending quality time with his granddaughter sharing jokes. He was a man of great character, never met a stranger, was willing to help anyone and lived by his own motto: "Hope for the best and deal with the rest!". Eddie was preceded in death by his father, James Miles; mother & step-father, Betty & Fred Saunders; maternal grandmother, Ruby Humphrey; brothers, Jim and Tommy Miles; daughter, Kelly Miles; sons, James Miles and Eddie Miles Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara (Hobbs) Miles; daughter, Pamela (Miles) Deak; grandchildren, Michael Deak and Kelli Miles; brothers, Dan and Mike Saunders; special aunt, Janet Payne; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10am at the funeral home, with Pastor Dan Saunders officiating. He will be laid to rest at Trissel Cemetery, New Lebanon. As Eddie would say, "See ya when I see ya". To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019