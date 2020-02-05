Home

Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
700 S. James H McGee Blvd
Dayton, OH
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Corinthian Baptist Church
SPOONER, III, Eddie L. "DJ Bionicman" Age 46, of Dayton, departed this life unexpectedly, Jan. 30, 2020. Preceded in death by grandparents, Allen B (Mary) Combs, Luther Daniels, Eddie Spooner Sr., Dennis Spooner & Matthew Youngblood Jr. Survived by parents, Eddie (Bridget) Spooner Jr., Children Chantel Spooner (mother Jackie Spooner), Eddie Spooner lV, Matthew Spooner (Mother Huria Habte) and Alana Caldwell, grandson Dorrian Millerton Jr., sister La Shonda Nicole George, nieces Imani & Kyle George ll, paternal grandmother Ruth Daniels, special cousin Ericka Patton-Davis, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, special friends Cierra Butler & JD Carson. Visitation Feb. 7, 10-11am, services 11am, Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H McGee Blvd., Dayton, 45402.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020
