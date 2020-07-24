1/
BACK, Eddy G. Age 80, of Germantown, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1940, in Middletown, OH, to the late Gertrude (Garrett) and Edward Back. He retired from AK Steel after 36 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey A. Back, in 2010. Eddy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley J. (Jarrell) Back; his son, Chris Back; 4 grandchildren, A.J., Brittany, Leigha and Alex Back; and a great-grandson, Levi Back; his sister, Debbie Bruner; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor John R. Swint, officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ray Deshon
Friend
July 24, 2020
Debbie, you have our deepest condolences on the passing of your dear brother. We pray that you are blessed with only happy memories of your years together. Karen Carmickle and Mark Heistand
Mark Heistand
Friend
