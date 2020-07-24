BACK, Eddy G. Age 80, of Germantown, OH, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 10, 1940, in Middletown, OH, to the late Gertrude (Garrett) and Edward Back. He retired from AK Steel after 36 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey A. Back, in 2010. Eddy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley J. (Jarrell) Back; his son, Chris Back; 4 grandchildren, A.J., Brittany, Leigha and Alex Back; and a great-grandson, Levi Back; his sister, Debbie Bruner; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor John R. Swint, officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net