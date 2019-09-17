Home

ELLIS, Eddy G. Age 64 of Moraine, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born on May 7, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio the son of the late Thurman & Miladene (Smith) Ellis. Mr. Ellis was a retired Inspector for Montgomery County with over 25 years of service; and he was a member of the Miami Shores Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his brother Gayle Ray. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Debbie A. (Deeter) Ellis, 3 sons Eddy Ellis II and wife Misty, James Ellis and wife Tracy, Matthew Ellis and wife Regina, daughter Michell Presley and husband Jeromy, 2 brothers Kenneth Wayne Ray and wife Nancy, Randall Ray and wife Shirley, sister Delores Westfall and husband Gerry, 10 grandchildren Kendyl Ellis, Kirsten Ellis, Shelby Presley, Dalton Ellis, Bryce Ellis, Wyatt Presley, Tyler Ellis, Eliza Ellis, Dylan Presley, and Hunter Ellis, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Miami Shores Baptist Church, 4000 Vance Rd., Moraine, with Pastor Doug Surber & Mr. Terrell Black officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 (Today) at the Miami Shores Baptist Church. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the in Eddy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 17, 2019
